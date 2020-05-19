Advanced search

Nominations open for £1,000 charity donation

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 19 May 2020

Ecclesiastical are offering charities the chance to win £1,000 as part of their Movement for Good Awards. Picture: Ecclesiastical

One million pounds will be donated to charities as part of a campaign to combat the effects of the coronavirus.

The Movement for Good awards are run by specialist insurer Ecclesiastical and will see 500 charities across the UK receive £1,000.

Last year, more than 2,300 Devon residents voted for 140 charities from the county and the Pack Project in Bideford, Chardstock Community Hall Trust in Axminster and the Exmouth Musical Theatre Company were among the winners.

Ecclesiastical group CEO, Mark Hews, said: “Our Movement for Good awards will continue to help charities at a time when they need it most and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.”

The nomination process is now open until Sunday, May 24, and winners will be drawn at random. The more times a charity is nominated, the more chances it has of being selected.

For more information or to nominate a charity please visit www.movementforgood.com.

