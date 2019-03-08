Movie featuring Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet boosts Lyme Regis coffers to the tune of £15,000

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner Picture: Daryl Turner

Thousands of pounds could be injected into Lyme Regis' community thanks to a upcoming movie which saw the town transformed into a giant film set.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

Several areas of the town were taken over and transformed for the making of Ammonite.

The film is based on pioneering fossil hunter Mary Anning, starring Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet in the lead role, alongside Golden Globe Award winner Saoirse Ronan.

Filming took place over several weeks in March at various locations, including the Cobb and Monmouth Beach in Lyme Regis, and Charmouth Beach.

Fossil Films has donated £15,000 to the town council as a thank-you for allowing use of the Bell Cliff area, which was transformed with elaborate props and sets to resemble life in the 1800s.

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

Town councillors will now be asked to decide how the money will be spent, with suggestions including a donation to the proposed Mary Anning statue, and supporting the youth of Lyme Regis.

Mayor Cllr Brian Larcombe said: "The council would like to see this donation spent on something tangible for the town.

"It is really important the money doesn't get absorbed into council funds, but is used to support a worthy project or cause to create a lasting legacy for Lyme Regis.

"Thank you to Fossil Films for the donation and their co-operation during the filming. It was entirely possible for the film company to shoot Ammonite in another town or on set, so the decision to film in Lyme Regis was welcomed.

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

"Although there was some disturbance to the town, it will hopefully provide a boost to the local economy when Lyme Regis is showcased on the big screen."

Town councillors will be asked to think about how the money should be spent at a meeting of Strategy and Finance Committee on July 10. The film brought a buzz to Lyme Regis.

Town councillor Jeff Scowen said the movie will help put the resort firmly on the tourist map and is already paying dividends.

He said: "Cafes and shops have been busier than usual, as has the traffic - it's all quite remarkable.

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

"It really is doing wonders for the town's economy even before its release, and many more will surely come to see the town where this film was shot, when it is out in cinemas."