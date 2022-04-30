Porngate MP Neil Parish resigns after watching videos in Commons

Breaking

Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish has resigned after being seen watching pornography in the House of Commons.

The Conservative, speaking to the BBC, said he had viewed the video initially mistakenly, but had also viewed it a 'second time'.

He said: "The situation was that - funnily enough it was tractors I was looking at. I did get into another website that had a very similar name and I watched it for a bit which I shouldn't have done.

"But my crime - biggest crime - is that on another occasion I went in a second time."

He said he had viewed it that time deliberately, 'waiting to vote on the side of the chamber'.

"What I did was absolutely totally wrong," he said.

READ MORE: MP has Tory whip withdrawn over porn allegations

READ MORE: Neil Parish spoke on porn scandal on TV days before being named

Mr Parish said he was standing down after seeing the furore and damage it was causing his family, his constituency and local Conservative association.

"I was wrong, I was stupid, I lost sense of mind," he said.

"I make a full apology. A total full apology. It was not my intention to intimidate," he added.