Honiton MP’s message of support for Boris Johnson

MP Neil Parish. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish, says Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s battle with cornavirus shows the disease does not discriminate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Parish, whose consituency also includes Axminster, Seaton and Colyton, told The Midweek Herald today: “The PM is a larger than life character, full of energy and fighting spirit.

“My thoughts are with him and his family as he battles coronavirus, personally, and for the nation.

“It shows this virus does not discriminate.

“There is no cure - and we must stop the spread urgently to protect as many people as possible.

“As the weather improves, please do not lose sight of the horror that our NHS, social care workers, charity and community groups are facing on the frontline.

“Stay at home, minimise contact, wash your hands and follow government guidance to get us through this as quickly as possible.

“I know local and national government are working around the clock to provide support.

“If you require help or advice, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”