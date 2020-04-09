Advanced search

Honiton MP’s message of support for Boris Johnson

PUBLISHED: 07:59 09 April 2020

MP Neil Parish. Picture: Chris Carson

MP Neil Parish. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish, says Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s battle with cornavirus shows the disease does not discriminate.

Mr Parish, whose consituency also includes Axminster, Seaton and Colyton, told The Midweek Herald today: “The PM is a larger than life character, full of energy and fighting spirit.

“My thoughts are with him and his family as he battles coronavirus, personally, and for the nation.

“It shows this virus does not discriminate.

“There is no cure - and we must stop the spread urgently to protect as many people as possible.

“As the weather improves, please do not lose sight of the horror that our NHS, social care workers, charity and community groups are facing on the frontline.

“Stay at home, minimise contact, wash your hands and follow government guidance to get us through this as quickly as possible.

“I know local and national government are working around the clock to provide support.

“If you require help or advice, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Honiton couple manages to stage the perfect wedding online after Covid-19 virus dashes original plans

Zoe and Rachel were married via an online wedding streamed to family and friends. Picture: Julie Fox

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

Huge support for Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

The nine areas covered by Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

More than 1,500 small business grant applications made in East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton couple manages to stage the perfect wedding online after Covid-19 virus dashes original plans

Zoe and Rachel were married via an online wedding streamed to family and friends. Picture: Julie Fox

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

Huge support for Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

The nine areas covered by Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

More than 1,500 small business grant applications made in East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton MP’s message of support for Boris Johnson

MP Neil Parish. Picture: Chris Carson

Stay away: Devon closed during coronavirus lockdown says county council

Holidaymakers and second home owners have been urged to stay away from Devon during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Roy Hughes

Axminster Town and Feniton both win win / Upottery held but Honiton beaten on matchday three of the East Devon Virtual Football League

Seaton Tramway warns walkers to stay off the tracks

Seaton Tramway

Archive action - Honiton Town versus Barnstaple Town from 2007

Action from a 2007 meeting between Barnstaple Town and Honiton Town. Picture: TERRY IFE
Drive 24