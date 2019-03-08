Advanced search

MP says tramway is on the right track

PUBLISHED: 07:51 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 24 April 2019

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Seaton has one of the area’s top attractions, says MP Neil Parish

Seaton Tramway has been hailed as one of East Devon's most important tourist atractions by the area's MP Neil Parish.

He told officals, during a recent visit, that it had really put the resort on the map - highlighting what a great place

Seaton is to visit and live in.

Mr Parish climbed aboard a tram for a tirp through the Axe Valley with chief executive Jenny Nunn and engineering manager, Lee Taylor.

His visit came after a successful start of the year for the tramway, which saw the unique transport attraction awarded the Visit England Welcome Accolade, recognising the outstanding customer service the charity delivers.

The Tramway is the only tourist attraction to win the accolade in Devon for 2018.

It is not the only award presented to the attraction this year. Seaton Tramway were also given the prestigious Heritage Railway Association's award for outstanding achievement for its new Seaton station.

The iconic tremninus, which opened in June last year, has seen a huge investment by the tramway in the town, costing upward of £3million.

The station houses four platforms and a new gift shop and café, 'Claudes', named after its founder Claude Lane.

Offering new interpretation and closer access to the trams the investment allows for a greater number of visitors, welcoming local people and visitors to Seaton for a trip on the tramway.

Speaking during his visit Mr Parish, MP told the operators: “It was fantastic to learn that your hard work has been noticed by Visit England.

“Your work really is putting Seaton on the map and highlighting what a great town Seaton is to visit and live in.

“The new station is wonderful, and your investment has paid off. It is great to see this attraction bringing in business for the local area and East Devon and to see your partnerships growing with local businesses, especially with Devon sourced food.”

Seaton Tramway Station is currently home to the world-renowned Natural History Museum's 'The Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition', which displays 100 stunning images of wildlife and nature.

The exhibiton will remain there until Friday, May 10 - the furthest south it will go outside of London, during 2019, .

• Seaton Tramway is a charity, operating electric trams on a three-mile route through two nature reserves along the River Axe and the Axe Valley.

