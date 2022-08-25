Beehive to livestream Shakespeare play

Much Ado About Nothing is to be broadcast live from the National Theatre stage to the Beehive next month.

The event takes place at 7pm on Thursday, September 8 at the Beehive, Honiton.

Katherine Parkinson, from the IT Crowd, and stage actor John Heffernan (Dracula) lead the cast in Shakespeare’s romcom of sun, sea and mistaken identity.

A spokesman for the show said: "The legendary family-run Hotel Messina on the Italian Riviera has been visited by artists, celebrities and royalty. But when the owner’s daughter weds a dashing young soldier, not all guests are in the mood for love. A string of scandalous deceptions soon surrounds not only the young couple but also the adamantly single Beatrice and Benedick."

Critics call the film a 'blissful revival.'

Tickets for the screenings at The Beehive can be booked online at www.beehivehoniton.co.uk or via the Beehive Box office on 01404 384050.