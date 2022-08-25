News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Beehive to livestream Shakespeare play

Adam Manning

Published: 2:39 PM August 25, 2022
honiton

NTL 2022 Much Ado About Nothing Production - Credit: © Manuel Harlan.

Much Ado About Nothing is to be broadcast live from the National Theatre stage to the Beehive next month. 

The event takes place at 7pm on Thursday, September 8 at the Beehive, Honiton.

Katherine Parkinson, from the IT Crowd, and stage actor John Heffernan (Dracula) lead the cast in Shakespeare’s romcom of sun, sea and mistaken identity.

A spokesman for the show said: "The legendary family-run Hotel Messina on the Italian Riviera has been visited by artists, celebrities and royalty. But when the owner’s daughter weds a dashing young soldier, not all guests are in the mood for love. A string of scandalous deceptions soon surrounds not only the young couple but also the adamantly single Beatrice and Benedick."

Critics call the film a 'blissful revival.'

Tickets for the screenings at The Beehive can be booked online at www.beehivehoniton.co.uk or via the Beehive Box office on 01404 384050.


