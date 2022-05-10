Have your say on new 'multi use route' connecting Exeter and East Devon.

The new route will connect Exeter with East Devon towns and villages like Honiton and Cranbrook. - Credit: EDDC

A consultation has been launched for a new 'multi-use route' between West Clyst and Topsham

Devon County Council and East Devon District Council launched the public consultation yesterday, (Monday, May 9) and are in the early stages of designing the multi-use route, which will connect Exeter with East Devon.

People have until Friday, June 10 to comment on the proposals by completing the online consultation survey.

This new 8-mile route will be accessible for walkers, cyclists, mobility scooters and horse riders. It will enable people in and around Exeter to enjoy the new Clyst Valley Regional Park and East Devon, while also providing an attractive, safe, and direct commuter route between towns and villages along the River Clyst and Exeter, as well as surrounding employment areas such as Exeter Science Park, Skypark and Winslade Park.

More than 40,000 people will be able to benefit from the route which will link Pinhoe in Exeter with the Exe Estuary Trail. It will also connect to 12,000 new homes and businesses near the Exeter and East Devon Enterprise Zone, as well as nearby towns and villages including Clyst St George, Clyst St Mary, Sowton, Clyst Honiton and Cranbrook.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council Cabinet Member with responsibility for cycling, said: “The Clyst Valley Trail is a high priority route as part of the delivery of Devon County Council’s multiuse trail strategy and this consultation is a good opportunity for people to have their say and help us refine the proposals at this stage. The trail will promote leisure trips to the East of Exeter which will support local tourism, recreation and hospitality businesses. It will also encourage sustainable commuter travel, providing health and well-being benefits to local communities and supporting carbon reduction targets.”

Councillor Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Coast, Country and Environment, said: "I am really excited to see the plans for the Clyst Valley Trail. As a 'multiuse' trail it will benefit everyone: walkers, people with disability, cyclists, families and horse riders too. The trail will take people from their front doors into work, places of historic interest, our fabulous countryside and country pubs. So, if you’re young or old, or need the help of an e-bike (like myself!) please support the creation of this new trail and enjoy the benefits it will provide."

The Clyst Valley Trail would be delivered in three sections. Devon County Council and East Devon District Council have been working together to establish the optimal route for the trail.

The scheme would support the Climate Reduction plans of both Councils, encouraging an increase in walking and cycling levels to reduce carbon emissions and providing people with an alternative to car travel for short distance journeys.

The route will be well served by bus with West Clyst, Clyst Honiton, Clyst St Mary and Topsham all having several buses per hour into Exeter. There are also railway stations at Pinhoe, Cranbrook, Digby Sowton and Topsham, which are all within 2km of the trail.

A webinar will be held at 5:30pm on Wednesday 18 May. Anyone interested in signing up to view the webinar should email transportplanning@devon.gov.uk by Tuesday 17 May.

Or you can talk to the consultation team who will attend Parish Council meetings at:

- Clyst St George on Wednesday 11 May at 7.30pm at Clyst St George Village Hall;

- Broadclyst on Monday 23 May at 7pm at Westclyst Primary School;

- Bishops Clyst (Clyst St Mary and Sowton) on Wednesday 1 June at 7pm at Clyst St Mary Church.

Following the consultation, the scheme plans will be updated before approval is sought through Devon County Council’s Cabinet and East Devon District Council’s Strategic Planning Committee.

Paper copies of the consultation leaflet, maps and survey can be requested by emailing transportplanning@devon.gov.uk or by writing to: Transport Planning, Devon County Council, Matford Offices, County Hall, Topsham Road, Exeter, EX2 4QD.