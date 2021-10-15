Published: 1:33 PM October 15, 2021

Katie Rowland and her mother Hazel who are both having their long hair cut off for charity - Credit: Katie Rowland

A local mother and daughter are both sacrificing their long hair to raise money for charity.

On Friday, October 22, mum Hazel Rowland and her daughter Katie, 20, will have the chop to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Katie will be going further still and having her head shaved in aid of the Mental Health Foundation.

Their hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, which makes real-hair wigs for children who have lost their own through cancer treatment.

Hazel, who lives in Honiton, said the haircut will be a big change for her.

She said: “I’ve always been known as ‘the woman with the long hair’ if someone doesn’t know my name.

“I haven’t had hair shorter than shoulder-length since the age of four or five, I can remember sitting in school assembly and people pulling my hair and making comments.

“I’ve had long hair for four decades now and had so much teasing, that's all I know.”

She said she was happy to have her hair cut while it is still healthy and can be donated to the children’s charity.

On the decision to support Cancer Research UK, she said: “So many people suffer from cancer - if you don’t at least know someone who's suffered in some way with it I’d be very surprised. It can attack anyone at any age at any time, in lots of different ways.”

Hazel’s daughter Katie, who grew up in Ottery, said she had chosen the date of October 22 for the haircut and headshave because it’s an important anniversary.

A friend of hers, also aged 20, had been diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, but was treated successfully and given the all-clear on October 22 last year.

Katie is also supporting the Mental Health Foundation in memory of another friend who was lost due to a mental health condition.

The pair will have their hair chopped at Cut & Curl in Ottery St Mary, surrounded by supporters and family members, at 2.30pm on Friday 22.

Hazel and Katie are inviting people to sponsor them via their separate JustGiving pages for their Cancer Research fundraising and Katie's Mental Health Foundation fundraising.



