Mural in library for woman who loved books and nature

A mural has been installed at Axminster library in memory of local book-lover Jill Broad.

The mural, commissioned from artist Lynda Bowler, was inspired by Jill's love of owls and nature. It was unveiled on Thursday, February 24 by her two sons Paul and Mark, and hangs in the children’s library area.

Carol Pentecost, Axminster Library Supervisor, said: “Jill moved to Devon in 1997 with her husband Bill, after enjoying many holidays here and having family connections in Plymouth. She joined Devon Libraries shortly after moving to Raymond’s Hill with Axminster as her local hub. The library provided a community for Jill in retirement, making friends and deepening her love of reading.

“Jill began her career with Fulmer Research, Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire where she worked as an archivist for 10 years before moving on to Stoke Poges public library. As a Library Assistant she shared her love of books with visitors and children, making recommendations and always providing a welcome smile to anyone who walked through the door.

“She was a regular visitor to Axminster Library. In later retirement, and due to ill health, access to the library became more difficult for Jill so volunteers from the library delivered books and audio CDs directly to her home. This was a vital lifeline for Jill; listening to stories and having community contact helped her tremendously when isolation was taking hold.

“Jill passed away in June 2019 and her two sons wanted her to be remembered at Axminster Library. They said: ‘It was a place that meant so much to her, and mum loved visiting. She appreciated what books and the volunteer service did for her’.”

Artist Lynda Bowler, who took early retirement from Libraries Unlimited in 2019, said: "I wanted to do something creative and enjoyable whilst helping raise funds for an animal charity close to my heart, Schnauzerfest.org.uk. It's been an absolute pleasure painting this scene for Axminster Library and I hope both children and adults will enjoy the owl and all the creatures.”

Lynda runs Pebble & Pooch, a small art studio, working on a commission basis.