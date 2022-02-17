Crews tackle straw bales fire in East Devon barn

Crews from Axminster, Colyton and Seaton were sent to the scene - Credit: Archant

A fire damaged several large straw bails in an East Devon barn yesterday (Wednesday).

The blaze was reported at around 3.35pm, with firefighters from Axminster, Colyton and Seaton sent to the barn, at Musbury.

A water water bowser from Bridport and supporting officers were also sent to the scene.

"Once on scene crews confirmed multiple bales of straw on fire and got to work to extinguish them using two hose reel jets," said a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

"Crews continued to work to extinguish the bales that were involved in fire while the farmer used on site machinery to remove the bales that were unaffected to prevent the incident from escalating."

The fire was eventually put out using three hose reel jets and one covering jet, as well as utilising on site machinery to prevent the fire from spreading further, the spokesperson added.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental," they said.