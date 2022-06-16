Musbury Barton Garden open to public
- Credit: Archant
The garden at Musbury Barton will be open in aid of the National Garden Scheme next weekend.
The gardens will open on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, from 1.30pm to 5.00pm.
Musbury Barton, near Axminster, is opening its six-acre gardens to the public, with the proceeds from teas given to Musbury Church.
The garden extends to six acres, with areas of trees and shrubs with a stream flowing from the top to the bottom.
The main area of interest at this time of year is the roses, around two thousand of them, which should be flowering well.
Dogs are welcome on short leads and teas will be available on the terrace as usual.
There are lots of steps and bridges so organisers are warning people who are uneven on their feet to be careful.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested after fire damages multiple Beer buildings
- 2 Supermarket giant's open day to fill 80 jobs
- 3 'Besotted' postal worker banned from contacted former colleague
- 4 South Western Railway's advice ahead of planned RMT strike action
- 5 New coffee shop at Honiton Station
- 6 Police looking into scam caller pretending to be police officer
- 7 Rare chance to see five planets align in the sky this month
- 8 Officer dismissed for misusing police information
- 9 Two Beer artists move into new studio and set to hold summer exhibition
- 10 Have you seen missing Paul Barnard from Exeter?
Entry is £5, children get in for free.