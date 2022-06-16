Musbury Barton Garden open to public

The garden at Musbury Barton will be open in aid of the National Garden Scheme next weekend.

The gardens will open on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, from 1.30pm to 5.00pm.

Musbury Barton, near Axminster, is opening its six-acre gardens to the public, with the proceeds from teas given to Musbury Church.

The garden extends to six acres, with areas of trees and shrubs with a stream flowing from the top to the bottom.

The main area of interest at this time of year is the roses, around two thousand of them, which should be flowering well.

Dogs are welcome on short leads and teas will be available on the terrace as usual.

There are lots of steps and bridges so organisers are warning people who are uneven on their feet to be careful.

Entry is £5, children get in for free.



