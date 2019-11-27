Musbury pupils join 'big climate fightback'

Pupils Nancy, Bertie and Arthur collecting acorns in Musbury School field. Picture: Caroline Spencer Archant

Children from Musbury Primary School collected acorns and planted them in pots during their weekly forest school session.

They were supporting The Woodland Trust's 'Big Climate Fightback' campaign which hopes to encourage one million people to back plant-a-tree week, which runs until Saturday (November 30).

The Musbury children were lead by Caroline Spencer, local forest school leader, as part of a new community tree planting initiative organised by the Seaton Environmental Action (SEA) group.

SEA Trees is working with Seaton Town Council and surrounding parishes to encourage as many trees to be planted in the area as possible to help reduce the carbon footprint and tackle the climate emergency.

Mrs Spencer said: "Trees help solve many of the challenges created by climate change and species extinction - they reduce extreme flooding events and soil erosion as well as absorbing carbon dioxide and creating clean air to breath.

"They are also an important habitat and good source for local wildlife and a renewable resource if managed properly.

"The trees the children have planted will be taken to the community tree nursery at Stoney Orchard - next to Knapp nature reserve at Sidmouth - ready for a seed planting event on November 30.

"Please collect tree seeds from your area and bring them along to the food and forage garden from 10am to 3pm."

To find out more contact Caroline Spencer on 01297 553464 or email holyfordspencer@gmail.com