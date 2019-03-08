What's on at The Beehive, Honiton

The Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Wendy Van der Plank Archant

The tribute band The Darkside of Pink Floyd return to The Beehive on Friday, August 9, followed by a series of film screenings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year the band are adding theatrical effects, more lighting, extra equipment and new songs.

The touring show now has a brand new, fully automated light and laser show.

There are several upcoming films: the first is Sometimes, Always, Never (12A) on Saturday, August 10.

Sharp of both suit and vocabulary, Bill Nighy (The Bookshop), is winningly deadpan as Scrabble-obsessed Merseyside tailor Alan, whose eldest son Michael stormed out of the house after a particularly heated round of the popular board game, never to return.

Years later, Alan and his other son Peter (Sam Riley) continue the search while trying to repair their own strained relationship.

On Thursday, August 15 the documentary, Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf (U) immerses viewers in the work of the influential garden designer Oudolf, and takes them inside his creative process; his abstract sketches, his theories on beauty, and the ecological implications of his ideas. Oudolf is recognised as a genius in his field and his commissions range from the New York Highline to the major new garden at Hauser & Wirth, a gallery and arts centre in Somerset.

As a complete contrast, the family blockbuster, Men in Black: International (12A) is on Friday, August 16. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. To keep everyone safe, decorated Agent H (Chris Hemsworth - Marvel's Thor) and determined rookie Agent M (Tessa Thompson - Creed, TV's Westworld) join forces - an unlikely pairing that just might work.

On Saturday, August 17, the ever-popular André Rieu(12A) invites you to put on your dancing shoes for his spectacular 2019 hometown concert from Maastricht: Shall we Dance?

Among all of these events is the Acoustic Café on Wednesday, August 14, hosted by Terry Stacey and open to everyone.