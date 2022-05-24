Pub organises fundraising gigs for Ukraine

Peter Burns, one of the musicians who will be performing at the folk concert - Credit: Peter Burns

Two live music gigs are to take place in Axminster to raise money for volunteers taking aid out to Ukraine.

A folk concert will take place at Axminster Guildhall on Thursday, June 2, starting at 3.30 pm and featuring Jim Causley and Peter Burns.

On Friday, June 3 there will be a rock night at the same venue, starting at 6pm and featuring 10 Ton Monkey.

The concerts have been organised by the landlady of the Lamb Inn, Bel Polanek, with her husband and customers.

The money raised will go directly to the volunteers, who are working with Laika Global rescue in Romania, helping people and animals caught up in the conflict.

Tickets for both events are £20, and available from the Lamb Inn, the Castle Inn and the Guildhall.

Bel said: “This is a great alternative way to spend the Jubilee, and you get to help with a fantastic worthwhile cause at the same time – I think Her Majesty would approve of supporting such a great charitable effort.”