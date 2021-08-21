Published: 1:45 PM August 21, 2021

Val Moran reflects on a gala evening in Combe Raleigh, near Honiton, in aid of Exeter Cathedral Music Foundation Trust

Hurrah! Time for the long-awaited gala night at Coryhill, the home of Chris and Caroline Paget, postponed from last summer.

The weather was changeable during the day, but the evening promised well. When I arrived some 30 minutes before the concert was due to start, a considerable audience of picnickers was already in place round the beautiful lake and lovely gardens, and more were arriving. The usual Coryhill event happy atmosphere was in evidence, as folk settled in their folding chairs, unpacked their food, poured their drinks and greeted friends old and new, to the accompaniment of cheery music from the Honiton Town Band.

The concert was in aid of Exeter Cathedral Music Foundation Trust, and we were welcomed by the Dean of Exeter, the Very Revd Jonathan Greener, to a performance of very varied music, by young people of the University of Exeter Chapel Choir, directed by Michael Graham and accompanied by David Davies. There is a certain kind of singing that lends itself to outdoor performance, and the madrigals, part songs, folk songs and spirituals with which they opened their performance drifted across the garden and down to the lake. The audience was rapt.

However, these peaceful moments were not to last. The sky darkened and rumbles of thunder were heard. The rain started to fall as the choir sang the old Flanders and Swann number “Mud, Mud, Glorious Mud”, with enthusiastic and hilarious audience participation. By the time our delightful singers began, appropriately enough, Gershwin’s “Summertime”, the rain was biblical.

However, it was time for the interval, so the audience took the opportunity to reorganise. Several locals dashed home along the flooded lane for dry clothes, towels and black bin-liners, chairs were upturned to drain, water emptied out of Tupperware boxes and wine glasses. Sadly, many of the audience felt it was best to leave at this point, but many didn’t, and for a little while our faith was rewarded. We were able to enjoy Exeter’s very own Three Tenors ( Matthew Jeffrey, Luke Sprague and Michael Graham), who gave us a splendid rendition of O Sole Mio. This little tribute to Pavarotti was somewhat ironic, because his Concert in the Park in 1991 was also subjected to a deluge. I don’t know how much that audience heard above the rain drumming on their brollies, but we did very well at Coryhill! Another solo, this time from Ferdia Fitzsimmons, her voice ringing out brilliantly. But then, sadly, the rain became heavier and heavier, and inevitably the programme had to be truncated. But it did finish with a rousing performance of Bohemian Rhapsody, which allowed us to, if not exactly dance, at least sway a little in time to the music!

It was great that Chris and Caroline had the confidence to go ahead with the event, which raised a large amount of money for the Trust. It was a calm, warm evening so nothing came to harm, and I think a good time was had by all, despite the rain. Actually, the rain was so very heavy that all you could do was laugh, really – and perhaps look forward to the next time!

