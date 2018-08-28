Seaton Gateway Youth Theatre’s £300 boost

Musical evening at Crossroads Christian Centre aids the new stage group

An evening of rhythm and song was presented by ‘Drum 4 Fun’ and ‘Songbirds Acapella Choir’ at Crossroads Christian Centre in Seaton.

A packed audience was treated to a colourful fun event and the £300 raised in admission fees was donated to the recently formed Seaton Gateway Youth Theatre.

Spokeswoman Mary Bowles said: “How amazing is that! Two community groups helping a new group on its way.”

On Sunday, December 16, members of the Gateway Chorus plus some guest singers entertained shoppers outside Tesco, performing Christmas songs and carols to raise funds for The Gateway Theatre Company.

Said Mrs Bowles: “The shoppers seemed to enjoy the jolly songs as their gloomy faces on entering the foyer soon changed to smiles and some stopped to join in.

“We had comments such as ‘that’s really got me into the Christmas spirit’, ‘lovely, cheered up my shopping trip’.

“In just two hours the generosity of our community raised £258!”