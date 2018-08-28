Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Seaton Gateway Youth Theatre’s £300 boost

PUBLISHED: 07:01 20 December 2018

Seaton Gateway Youth Theatre children receive their cheque. Picture MARY BOWLES

Seaton Gateway Youth Theatre children receive their cheque. Picture MARY BOWLES

Archant

Musical evening at Crossroads Christian Centre aids the new stage group

An evening of rhythm and song was presented by ‘Drum 4 Fun’ and ‘Songbirds Acapella Choir’ at Crossroads Christian Centre in Seaton.

A packed audience was treated to a colourful fun event and the £300 raised in admission fees was donated to the recently formed Seaton Gateway Youth Theatre.

Spokeswoman Mary Bowles said: “How amazing is that! Two community groups helping a new group on its way.”

On Sunday, December 16, members of the Gateway Chorus plus some guest singers entertained shoppers outside Tesco, performing Christmas songs and carols to raise funds for The Gateway Theatre Company.

Said Mrs Bowles: “The shoppers seemed to enjoy the jolly songs as their gloomy faces on entering the foyer soon changed to smiles and some stopped to join in.

“We had comments such as ‘that’s really got me into the Christmas spirit’, ‘lovely, cheered up my shopping trip’.

“In just two hours the generosity of our community raised £258!”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton’s Combe Garden Centre submits plans for new on-site eatery

Combe Garden Centre opened at the weekend. Picture: Callum Lawton

Axminster hammer attacker found guilty

Steven McMahon, aged 35. Picture: D&C Police

Stockland landowner fined after renovating agricultural barn without permission

Calling all Christmas fans, test yourself with our ultimate festive quiz

Christmas quiz - question 15. Picture: Getty Images

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Most Read

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

Police and the London Ambulance Service in Petersfield Avenue this afternoon.

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Dancing on Ice: Celebrities including Gemma Collins and Brian McFadden practice skating on Romford rink

Gemma Collins is one of the celebrities who has been practicing her ice skating skills at a rink in Romford for Dancing on Ice 2019. Photo: PA / Ian West

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Jill Wellington takes on the ladies’ captaincy at Axe Cliff Golf Club

Incoming Axe Cliff lady captain Jill Wellington presents the outgoing lady captain Caroline Bond with a lovely watercolour painted by her husband Simon Wellington. Picture DAVE BRUCE

Seaton Gateway Youth Theatre’s £300 boost

Seaton Gateway Youth Theatre children receive their cheque. Picture MARY BOWLES

Honiton Primary’s Christmas gift to the town’s food bank

Pupils with their collection for the Honiton food bank. Picture: Kimberley Sansom

Calling all Christmas fans, test yourself with our ultimate festive quiz

Christmas quiz - question 15. Picture: Getty Images

Honiton Colts win well on visit to Bridport

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists