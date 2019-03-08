Advanced search

Axminster church concerts to resume

PUBLISHED: 18:01 26 April 2019

Axminster's Minster Church. Picture Chris Casron

Axminster's Minster Church. Picture Chris Casron

Archant

Minster will host a variety of free musical events weekly until October

The Minster church in Axminster will be hosting the 35th season of free lunchtime concerts from this week.

The season of concerts begins again on Thursday, May 2 and take place each Thursday, at 12.30pm, until the end of October, with a range of music on offer.

You may also want to watch:

Altogether, 27 concerts will take place over the season, beginning with a performance by Clive Smith and his Jazz Quartet and continue with a variety of talent, local and national, with the musicians of the future well represented by performers from local schools.

“We welcome a regular core of concert-goers each week” says event organiser Peter Parshall. “They are supplemented by the many visitors to the area and those who travel from further afield to attend specific concerts. We're also really pleased to welcome residents from some of the local care homes each week.”

“The ancient building is filled with the sound of music and buzz of people and a warm welcome awaits new-comers.”

Entry to the concerts is free, with performers giving their services for nothing, but donations are invited in support of the upkeep of the Grade 2* listed building, which has served the community since the 12th century.

Details of all the concerts in the series can be found in brochures and posters around the town as well as on the church website www.axevmc.com

