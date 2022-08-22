Musical marathon raises £3,000 for Ukraine

An all-day ‘musical marathon’ in Seaton raised £3,000 for the Ukraine war disaster fund – three times its target sum.

The event at the Gateway Theatre at the end of May was organised and directed by well-known local musician Edward Jacobs, and featured a wide variety of music performed by a band of professionals who were brought together by Edward for the occasion.

James and Hilda Clemas of Jazz Lounge and Trichord fame, vocalist and pianist Jacquie Bourne, guitarist Andy Marshall and drummer Jay Robertson performed four sets of music from the 50s to the present, and were joined by local singer Mary Bowles.

A special event choir, comprising members of the Axe Valley Community Choir and the Jurassic Coast Inspirational Choir, also took part. The choir members had not performed for over two years because of the pandemic, so were keen to get together. The adult choirs were joined in the finale by the children’s choir from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School Axminster for a performance of My Heart Will go On and I Am The Earth.

The band and choir sets were interspersed with piano interludes by Jacqui, James and Edward, which included popular classics, jazz and ragtime.

Edward said: “It has been a privilege to rehearse and perform with the band and the three choirs. It was the first time they had come together to perform without a prior joint rehearsal. I’m so proud of their achievement and enthusiasm for this heartfelt event and I have received so much support from local people and the theatre management.”

He also thanked the Seaton Music Society for the loan of their Steinway grand piano.

Sopha Moseley, manager of the Gateway Theatre said: “What a fantastic performance! Everyone was swept along in the wave of excitement and enthusiasm, enjoying great music, fabulous singing, and raising funds for Ukraine.”

The JustGiving page for this event is still open. All donations made via this page will go straight to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and will be included in the total amount raised by the Musical Marathon event.