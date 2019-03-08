Seaton ukulele players help vital nursing service
PUBLISHED: 15:34 27 June 2019
Musicians strum up £305 for Seaton Hospiscare@Home
Collecting donations while playing to the community has enabled local musical group Wekulele to raise £305 for the Seaton Hospiscare@Home Service.
Leaders Phil and Van Christmas said: "We chose Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends as our charity as we know they fund this vital end-of-life service for our local community, and it is available to all those who may need it."
Carol Rowe, Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends trustee said: "We would like to thank Wekulele for their continued support for our Seaton Hospiscare@Home service. We rely entirely on the kindness of our local community to enable us to fund this much needed end of life service to people registered with a Beer, Colyton or Seaton Medical Practice."
Anyone wanting to know more information on Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends or the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service, should contact the League manager, Lycia Moore on 01297 20143 or email SeatonLOF@nhs.net.
