Seaton ukulele players help vital nursing service

Pictured are Phil Christmas (Wekulele), Carol Rowe and Dr Mark Welland (League trustees), Haze Barber (Hospiscare nurse), Shirley Robinson (League trustee) and Val Christmas (Wekulele). Picture: Lycia Moore. Archant

Collecting donations while playing to the community has enabled local musical group Wekulele to raise £305 for the Seaton Hospiscare@Home Service.

Leaders Phil and Van Christmas said: "We chose Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends as our charity as we know they fund this vital end-of-life service for our local community, and it is available to all those who may need it."

Carol Rowe, Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends trustee said: "We would like to thank Wekulele for their continued support for our Seaton Hospiscare@Home service. We rely entirely on the kindness of our local community to enable us to fund this much needed end of life service to people registered with a Beer, Colyton or Seaton Medical Practice."

Anyone wanting to know more information on Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends or the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service, should contact the League manager, Lycia Moore on 01297 20143 or email SeatonLOF@nhs.net.