My town, with Seaton councillor Heather Sanham

Town councillor Heather Sanham discusses what she enjoys about living in Seaton.

Please introduce yourself...

I have lived in Seaton since 1989 when my husband, two daughters and I moved here from Colyton where we had lived for five years after returning to the UK from Hong Kong.

During our time in Colyton, we ran The Old Bakehouse hotel and restaurant. After moving to Seaton I became involved with Seaton Town Council, first as Clerk from 2004 – 2008, and for the last eight years as a councillor. I enjoy taking an active part in the community, spending time with my family and walking our dog with friends. We have never regretted moving to this part of the country and love being by the sea.

1 What is your favourite memory associated with Seaton?

Looking back over the years, some of my favourite memories are of happy days on the beach when my children were young.

Every summer there was the familiar sight of the bouncy castle and children’s go-karts on the seafront that they used to love. More recently those beach memories are of time spent with my grandchildren rock pooling, paddling or just enjoying fish and chips and watching the sea.

2 What do you like most about Seaton?

I’ve been asked what I like most about Seaton but it’s difficult to name just one thing; the town has so much that’s great about it, but probably for me it’s the friendliness and feeling of belonging.

Seaton is known as ‘the friendly town by the sea’ for good reason and even though it is growing, it’s still managing to keep that small, welcoming feel which makes it a lovely place to live.

3 What is your favourite shop in Seaton?

I enjoy shopping in Seaton.

We’re fortunate to have so many lovely independent shops and I rarely go anywhere else. What I like about our shops is that they are all offering something different so whether it’s a gift, day to day items or local produce, I usually find what I’m looking for.

4 How have you seen Seaton develop throughout the years?

During our 30 years in Seaton the changes that have taken place have been enormous.

The large amount of investment in the town has brought us new attractions, new facilities, more housing and new businesses.

I feel fortunate as a member of Seaton Town Council to have had a part in achieving some of these and I am looking forward to being involved in delivering the council’s plans to enhance the town’s seafront.

I’ve also seen the town’s reputation grow with events such as the Cycle Fest, Seaton Eats and Park Run to name just a few, which really add to that community feel and buzz in the town.

5 What is your favourite building in Seaton?

My favourite building? Being a long-time member of the Seaton Visitor Centre Trust, the community group that campaigned for so many years to secure a visitor centre for the town, Seaton Jurassic has to be high on my list.

It’s a great asset to the town and shows off all that is special about the town’s unique natural environment. Definitely worth a visit!

