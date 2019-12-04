Advanced search

Mystery third tenant of King's Arms, Stockland revealed

PUBLISHED: 12:44 04 December 2019

The renovated pub sign back in place, a symbolic moment. Picture: John Vickery

The renovated pub sign back in place, a symbolic moment. Picture: John Vickery

John Vickery

The new tenants of the King's Arms pub in Stockland, who plan to reopen it early next year, have named the mystery third member of their team.

Last month, the pub's management committee announced that the incoming tenants were Ben Walker, Tony Reps and 'a very experienced and successful local chef/restaurateur whose name we cannot disclose at this point in time for reasons of commercial confidentiality'.

Mr Walker has now revealed that the third man is Richard Benson, the former owner of the Millside Restaurant in Lyme Regis.

He and his wife ran the highly-rated restaurant for about 10 years, but have just sold it, and he will be joining the King's Arms as partner and chef.

The trio are due to officially sign an initial five-year lease next week, and are preparing to open the doors of the pub in mid-January 2020.

The King's Arms closed in 2013 after a period of decline, but local residents formed a community benefit society and raised the funding to buy and renovate it themselves.

Most Read

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Santa’s coming to Axminster

Santa aboard his float in Axminster. Picture Axminster Lions

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Santa’s coming to Axminster

Santa aboard his float in Axminster. Picture Axminster Lions

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Devon ‘dream team’ running London Spirit in cricket’s new The Hundred competition

Trevor Griffin who has been named head coach of the London Spirit women’s team in next summer’s new The Hundred competition. Picture DEVON CRICKET

Ottery glovesman Ayden Reid stars as his team net draw in floodlit Budleigh game

Seaton and Kilmington pick up silverware at Tolchards Devon League meeting

Seaton skipper Ben Morgan receives the Tolchards Devon Cricket League B Division winners trophy from Jim Mardell of Tolchards. Picture DCL

Wallis brace sees Honiton U10s net cup win

AVR duo complete the Endurance Life Dorset Coastal Marathon

AVR duo Julia Mallon and Helen Holmes are the Endurance Life Dorset Coastal Marathon. Picture AVR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists