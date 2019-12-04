Mystery third tenant of King's Arms, Stockland revealed

The renovated pub sign back in place, a symbolic moment. Picture: John Vickery John Vickery

The new tenants of the King's Arms pub in Stockland, who plan to reopen it early next year, have named the mystery third member of their team.

Last month, the pub's management committee announced that the incoming tenants were Ben Walker, Tony Reps and 'a very experienced and successful local chef/restaurateur whose name we cannot disclose at this point in time for reasons of commercial confidentiality'.

Mr Walker has now revealed that the third man is Richard Benson, the former owner of the Millside Restaurant in Lyme Regis.

He and his wife ran the highly-rated restaurant for about 10 years, but have just sold it, and he will be joining the King's Arms as partner and chef.

The trio are due to officially sign an initial five-year lease next week, and are preparing to open the doors of the pub in mid-January 2020.

The King's Arms closed in 2013 after a period of decline, but local residents formed a community benefit society and raised the funding to buy and renovate it themselves.