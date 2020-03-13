Popular Lyme Regis pub up for sale

A popular Lyme Regis pub is on the market with an asking price of almost £600,000.

The Nags Head, in Silver Street, is a traditional coaching house dating back to the Victorian era.

James and Rebecca De-Voisey purchased the inn just over two years ago and have extensively refurbished large parts of the business.

Now they are now looking to explore other business opportunities so have made the decision to sell.

They said: 'We have thoroughly enjoyed our time at The Nags Head and being at the centre of a vibrant local community.

'During our time at the pub we have invested in it, improved its profitability and it still has further opportunities to develop.

'We feel we have helped secure its future as a successful business and community hub and, by doing so, it offers the new owners the opportunity to really take it forward and continue to grow the business.'

There are currently four letting rooms in use and a further three that are in the process of being redecorated.

Lloyd Colin, business agent at Christie and Co, is handling the sale of the pub with an asking price of £595,000.

He said: 'This a very profitable pub and there is still scope to increase those profits even further.

'We expect a high level of interest due to the location and the fact that it is free of tie, with an additional three bedrooms still to be added to the letting accommodation.'

