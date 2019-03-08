Advanced search

Seaton will remember the fallen

PUBLISHED: 07:01 25 October 2019

Remembering the fallen at Seaton. Picture Ian Barradale Cerilian Photography

Remembering the fallen at Seaton. Picture Ian Barradale Cerilian Photography

ianbarradale@btinternet.com 2013

Seaton is preparing for its annual Act of Remembrance.

Led by the local branch of the Royal British Legion it will take place at the war memorial in St Gregory's Churchyard, prior to the morning service on Sunday, November 10.

The ceremony will bring together local organisations, youth groups, public bodies and many from the local community in a few minutes of dignified solemnity and reflection on those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

People are asked to assemble at 10.45am.

The names of the fallen will be read, followed by the playing of Last Post and two minutes silence at 11am. The silence is then broken by Reveille and wreaths are laid at the foot of the war memorial.

Posies will also be placed on the three war graves in the churchyard. The gathered ensemble will then go into St Gregory's Church.

There will also be an Act of Remembrance on Armistice Day, Monday, November 11, at 11am in Seaton's Windsor Gardens. Everyone is warmly invited to attend.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

