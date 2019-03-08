Teenagers raise funds to help young homeless people as part of National Citizen Service

Ellie King, Aimee Flint, Connor Dare, Cormac Furse and Sheridan Gateley selling cakes outside St Paul's Church in Honiton.

A group of young people in Honiton raised around £200 to help homeless people.

A group of teenagers from East Devon have been raising money to help homeless people.

The youngsters were taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS), part of which is to run a social action project.

The group of 15,who are all 16, were drawn from secondary schools in Honiton, Axminster, Colyton and Ottery St Mary, and had been working together for four weeks.

NCS is aimed at 15-17-year-olds to discover who they are and what they can do and the first two part of the scheme involved a week of outward bound activities in Newquay followed by a week's stay in Taunton to learn life skills and consider possible careers, before running the social action project in Honiton.

A spokesman for the group said they had wanted to help young homeless people.

She said: "We decided to raise money for the YMCA as they work with youth homelessness, which is around our age group.

"We collected tombola prizes from businesses in Honiton and baked cakes for a sale.

"People were happy to buy our cakes because it was for charity and we were happy with how many cakes were sold."

Overall, they estimated they raised around £200.