Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Teenagers raise funds to help young homeless people as part of National Citizen Service

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 August 2019

Ellie King, Aimee Flint, Connor Dare, Cormac Furse and Sheridan Gateley selling cakes outside St Paul's Church in Honiton. Ref mhh 33 19TI 7557. Picture: Terry Ife

Ellie King, Aimee Flint, Connor Dare, Cormac Furse and Sheridan Gateley selling cakes outside St Paul's Church in Honiton. Ref mhh 33 19TI 7557. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A group of young people in Honiton raised around £200 to help homeless people.

Ellie King,Aimee Flint,Connor Dare,Cormac Furse and Sheridan Gateley selling cakes outside St Pauls church in Honiton. Ref mhh 33 19TI 7551. Picture: Terry IfeEllie King,Aimee Flint,Connor Dare,Cormac Furse and Sheridan Gateley selling cakes outside St Pauls church in Honiton. Ref mhh 33 19TI 7551. Picture: Terry Ife

A group of teenagers from East Devon have been raising money to help homeless people.

The youngsters were taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS), part of which is to run a social action project.

The group of 15,who are all 16, were drawn from secondary schools in Honiton, Axminster, Colyton and Ottery St Mary, and had been working together for four weeks.

NCS is aimed at 15-17-year-olds to discover who they are and what they can do and the first two part of the scheme involved a week of outward bound activities in Newquay followed by a week's stay in Taunton to learn life skills and consider possible careers, before running the social action project in Honiton.

Ellie King,Aimee Flint,Connor Dare,Cormac Furse and Sheridan Gateley selling cakes outside St Pauls church in Honiton. Ref mhh 33 19TI 7553. Picture: Terry IfeEllie King,Aimee Flint,Connor Dare,Cormac Furse and Sheridan Gateley selling cakes outside St Pauls church in Honiton. Ref mhh 33 19TI 7553. Picture: Terry Ife

A spokesman for the group said they had wanted to help young homeless people.

She said: "We decided to raise money for the YMCA as they work with youth homelessness, which is around our age group.

"We collected tombola prizes from businesses in Honiton and baked cakes for a sale.

"People were happy to buy our cakes because it was for charity and we were happy with how many cakes were sold."

Overall, they estimated they raised around £200.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days festival: A weekend of hits ahead

Saturday night's main act, Ziggy Marley. Picture: Zach Weinberg

A Level results day: See how students in your area did

Colyton Grammar School students celebrate their A level results. Picture Rosie Parsons Photography

‘Outstanding’ grades for Honiton students on A level results day

Honiton students (L-R) Jake Matthews, Amberina Askew and Imogen Lyne on A-level results day. Picture: Callum Lawton

Axminster declares a climate emergency

Axminster mayor Anni Young outside The Guildhall where solar panels may be installed to help reduced the town's carbon footprint. Picture: Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days festival: A weekend of hits ahead

Saturday night's main act, Ziggy Marley. Picture: Zach Weinberg

A Level results day: See how students in your area did

Colyton Grammar School students celebrate their A level results. Picture Rosie Parsons Photography

‘Outstanding’ grades for Honiton students on A level results day

Honiton students (L-R) Jake Matthews, Amberina Askew and Imogen Lyne on A-level results day. Picture: Callum Lawton

Axminster declares a climate emergency

Axminster mayor Anni Young outside The Guildhall where solar panels may be installed to help reduced the town's carbon footprint. Picture: Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Town net five in superb home show / Honiton Town net point at Dartmouth

Axminster Town's summer signing from Bridport Town, striker Richard Hebditch. Picture AXMINSTER TOWN FC

Shute Festival aims to be engaging and diverse

November 01, 2016 - Syria: Christina Lamb seen in the Old Town of Damascus, (Dmitri Beliakov/ Sunday Times)

Teenagers raise funds to help young homeless people as part of National Citizen Service

Ellie King, Aimee Flint, Connor Dare, Cormac Furse and Sheridan Gateley selling cakes outside St Paul's Church in Honiton. Ref mhh 33 19TI 7557. Picture: Terry Ife

Millwey Rise sink Beer in final warm-up game

Football on pitch

Two more juniors complete solo flights at Devon & Somerset Gliding Club

Dan Hender (centre with Mum Sally and Dad, Rob, after the youngster became the latest Devon & Somerset Gliding Club junior to complete a solo flight. Picture: JILL HARMER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists