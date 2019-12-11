Elf and happiness for nursing home residents

Bymead staff (L/R): Back row - Lorna Gould, John Hallett, Maria Ndungu, Amy Blacklock (manager) Peter Sayers, Alison Taylor; front row - Amy Vernon, Michelle Averill, Rebecca Heath, Anita Boydon, Honeybee Toledo, Sharon Fucci. Picture: Susan Blacklock. Archant

Staff at a Charmouth nursing home unleashed their inner 'Elfness' last week - to help raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.

The team at Bymead House took part in national Elf Day to help beat dementia and raise awareness of the condition.

Resident therapy dogs Rufus and Lola also joined in the fun by wearing doggie elf jumpers.

The home's residents, along with their families and friends, were entertained, served refreshments all day and took part in a natural foliage wreath-making session.

Elf day is one of many activities at Bymead House during December. A packed programme includes handbell ringers from Mountjoy School, Charmouth Brownies, Lyme Regis Town Band, various choirs and tribute singers.

Anyone who wants to donate to the Alzheimer's Society through Bymead's fundraising initiative should speak with the administrative team at Bymead House on 01297 560620.

Bymead currently has an en-suite room available - call them for details or to arrange a viewing of the home.