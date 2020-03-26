Advanced search

Show goes on for East Devon theatre lovers

PUBLISHED: 15:59 26 March 2020

A scene from One Man Two Guvnors.Picture Johan Persson

A scene from One Man Two Guvnors.Picture Johan Persson

Copyright: Johan Persson

A selection of much-loved National Theatre live productions is to be made available to watch on YouTube for free over the next two months.

The National Theatre Collection – an online resource for schools, universities, libraries and the wider education sector – is now available to access at home during school closure period

A spokesman said: “During this unprecedented time which has seen the closure of theatres, cinemas and schools, the National Theatre is providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes.

“Audiences around the world can stream NT Live productions for free via YouTube, and students and teachers have access to the National Theatre Collection at home, delivered in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing.

From Thursday, April 2, a number of productions previously screened in cinemas globally as a part of National Theatre Live will be made available to watch via the YouTube channel.

The first production to be broadcast will be Richard Bean’s One Man Two Guvnors featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from James Corden.

Each production will be free and screened live every Thursday at 7pm. It will then be available on demand for seven days.

Alongside the streamed productions, there will also be accompanying interactive content such as Q&As with cast and creative teams and post-stream talks.

Lisa Burger, NT executive director and joint chief executive said: “Our ambition is to create work which is challenging, entertaining and inspiring and we’re committed to continuing that through these difficult times.

“Following the UK schools’ closures, pupils now studying at home will be able to access the National Theatre collection remotely.

“It includes high-quality recordings of 24 world-class productions, drawing from 10 years of NT Live broadcasts and never-before-released productions from the NT archive.

“It’s available now for free to pupils and teachers at state schools and state-funded further education colleges, through remote access provided in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing.

“Schools will be able to share log-in details with pupils to access the National Theatre Collection at home during this period.”

For more on National Theatre at Home go to https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/at-home

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Popular farm shop in Honiton to close for good next month

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, which is set to close. Picture: Callum Lawton

Toby Garrick leads the mighty green quartet home at the Bath Half Marathon

Running

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Former East Devon man calls for people to socially distance themselves as he experiences lockdown in Mallorca

Matthew Cull has been living in Mallorca for around three years. Picture: Matthew Cull

FILL YOUR BOOTS: East Devon pub gives away free booze in aid of NHS

Free beer at Beer. Picture: Carly Okneis

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Popular farm shop in Honiton to close for good next month

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, which is set to close. Picture: Callum Lawton

Toby Garrick leads the mighty green quartet home at the Bath Half Marathon

Running

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Former East Devon man calls for people to socially distance themselves as he experiences lockdown in Mallorca

Matthew Cull has been living in Mallorca for around three years. Picture: Matthew Cull

FILL YOUR BOOTS: East Devon pub gives away free booze in aid of NHS

Free beer at Beer. Picture: Carly Okneis

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Covid-19 crisis - guidance for cricket clubs regarding ground maintenance

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Speedway: Rowe relishing Somerset Rebels return

Anders Rowe receives one of his awards at the Somerset Rebels end of season evening

Axe Valley Wildlife Park closes

Flamingoes at Axe Valley Wildlife Park. Picture: Axe Valley Wildlife Park

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

FILL YOUR BOOTS: East Devon pub gives away free booze in aid of NHS

Free beer at Beer. Picture: Carly Okneis
Drive 24