Show goes on for East Devon theatre lovers

A scene from One Man Two Guvnors.Picture Johan Persson Copyright: Johan Persson

A selection of much-loved National Theatre live productions is to be made available to watch on YouTube for free over the next two months.

The National Theatre Collection – an online resource for schools, universities, libraries and the wider education sector – is now available to access at home during school closure period

A spokesman said: “During this unprecedented time which has seen the closure of theatres, cinemas and schools, the National Theatre is providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes.

“Audiences around the world can stream NT Live productions for free via YouTube, and students and teachers have access to the National Theatre Collection at home, delivered in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing.

From Thursday, April 2, a number of productions previously screened in cinemas globally as a part of National Theatre Live will be made available to watch via the YouTube channel.

The first production to be broadcast will be Richard Bean’s One Man Two Guvnors featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from James Corden.

Each production will be free and screened live every Thursday at 7pm. It will then be available on demand for seven days.

Alongside the streamed productions, there will also be accompanying interactive content such as Q&As with cast and creative teams and post-stream talks.

Lisa Burger, NT executive director and joint chief executive said: “Our ambition is to create work which is challenging, entertaining and inspiring and we’re committed to continuing that through these difficult times.

“Following the UK schools’ closures, pupils now studying at home will be able to access the National Theatre collection remotely.

“It includes high-quality recordings of 24 world-class productions, drawing from 10 years of NT Live broadcasts and never-before-released productions from the NT archive.

“It’s available now for free to pupils and teachers at state schools and state-funded further education colleges, through remote access provided in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing.

“Schools will be able to share log-in details with pupils to access the National Theatre Collection at home during this period.”

For more on National Theatre at Home go to https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/at-home