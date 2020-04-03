Advanced search

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

PUBLISHED: 08:59 04 April 2020

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

Archant

Here’s a sight you don’t expect to see in an East Devon village - a kookaburra whose native home is 12,000 miles away in Australia.

The exotic bird turned up in Membury this week where its arrrival was captured on camera by Daniel Lazar.

He said it was an unusual visitor, apparently self isolating 12,000 miles from his family.

“It’s actually a relative of our kingfisher, so it’s probably nibbling its way up the Yarty.

“We think he’s probably escaped from a small wildlife park a few miles away.”

Kookaburra are amongst the exotic birds kept at the nearby Axe Valley Wildlife Park which may be where it came from.

The park is currently closed becasue of the coronavirus outbreak and no-one was availble to speak with the Herald to confirm they had lost one of their residents.

Kookaburras are terrestrial tree kingfishers native to Australia and New Guinea. They grow to between 28 and 42 cm in length and weigh around 300gms.

