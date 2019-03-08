Seaton Wetlands wins national acclaim

The bird hide at Seaton Wetlands. Picrture EDDC Archant

Wildlife haven is runner-up in best nature reserve category in BBC Countryfile Magazine’s 2019 Awards

Seaton Wetlands has won further national acclaim after being voted for by readers of the BBC Countryfile Magazine.

The wildlife haven has been named runner-up in the best nature reserve category in the 2019 awards, which celebrates the best of the British countryside.

The Wetlands - one of East Devon District Council’s most popular nature reserves - was nominated by the magazine’s readers, alongside other nature reserves from across the country. A panel of six judges whittled them down to a shortlist of five in each category.

Readers were invited to vote for their favourite place online or via a postal form from January to February this year.

The Falls of Clyde, managed by Scottish Wildlife Trust, won the best nature reserve category, with Seaton Wetlands second and Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s Carlton Marshes coming third.

Situated between Colyford and Seaton, Seaton Wetlands encompasses marshland and reedbeds next to the River Axe.

Seaton Wetlands is run by EDDC’s countryside team, which organises a wide range of events and activities athere, including educational visits, pond dipping, guided walks, conservation tasks, bird watching and even an outdoors club. The team is supported by a band of volunteers who contribute enormously to its management and practical conservation.

Councillor Marcus Hartnell, EDDC’s deputy environment spokesman, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this award and our sincere thanks go to the readers of BBC Countryfile Magazine who voted for us.

“This national recognition for the work carried out at Seaton Wetlands by our countryside team and volunteers is a fantastic accolade for us. Anyone who has visited the wetlands cannot fail to be impressed by how beautiful and peaceful it is.”

Fergus Collins, editor of the Countryfile Magazine said that the awards were a fantastic list of champions, all richly deserving of their success.

He said: “The aim of our awards is to celebrate the best of the British countryside and shine a light on lesser known places, projects and people who are doing great work.”

* You can find out more about Seaton Wetlands on the East Devon website at www.eastdevon.gov.uk/countryside.

You can also contact the countryside team by email: countryside@eastdevon.gov.uk or by telephone: 01395 517557.