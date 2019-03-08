Green flag for Seaton Wetlands

Seaton Wetlands volunteers, members of EDDC countryside team, ward members and environment spokesman Cllr Jung celebrating Seaton Wetlands' Green Flag Award. Picture EDDC Archant

Nature reserve is recognised as a quality space with excellent visitor facilities

Seaton Wetlands nature reserve has again collected a coveted Green Flag Award - the mark of a quality park or green space.

The flag is a sign to the public that these spaces boast the highest possible environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

Seaton Wetlands, which was 2019 BBC Countryfile Magazine's runner up in the Best Nature Reserve in the UK category, is a network of wetland habitats restored and created by East Devon District Council's countryside team, designed to bring wildlife and people together.

The reserve welcomes around 60,000 visitors every year and, thanks to the network of footpaths, boardwalks and bird hides, provides intimate wildlife experiences for all.

A recent species reintroduction project, working in partnership with the Axe Vale and District Conservation Society, has seen the extremely successful return of water voles to the wetlands and surrounding landscape, a species, which had disappeared from East Devon by the early 1990s.

A spokeswoman for EDDC said the authority knew just how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining these sites to such a high standard.

She added that the was extremely proud to have three such prestigious green flag open spaces - including Connaught Gardens, Sidmouth and Manor Gardens, Exmouth - for people to enjoy and is immensely grateful to its hardworking staff and volunteers for their 'unstinting efforts'.

Cllr Geoff Jung, EDDC's portfolio holder for the Environment, said: "We are absolutely delighted to receive these three Green Flag Awards from Keep Britain Tidy for Connaught Gardens, Manor Gardens and Seaton Wetlands.

"East Devon is very proud of its open spaces and its hardworking staff and wonderful volunteers. Not only do these awards recognise and highlight that people in Sidmouth, Exmouth and Seaton are benefitting from these green spaces of the very highest quality but also benefits the many visitors who visit our beautiful area."