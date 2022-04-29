Neil Parish spoke about Porngate scandal on TV - days before having whip withdrawn

Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish on GB News days before being named the member accused of watching porn in Parliament - Credit: GB News

The Devon MP at the centre of a porn scandal in the House of Commons discussed the incident on a national news channel - and DIDN'T reveal he was the accused.

Conservative Neil Parish, who represents Tiverton and Honiton, has been identified as the MP at the centre of the 'porngate' scandal.

It is claimed he watched pornographic content on his phone in the chamber of the House of Commons - while sitting next to a female Minister.



Now, it has emerged Mr Parish discussed the claims during an interview with Darren McCaffrey on news channel GB News, earlier this week.

Asked directly about the claims, Mr Parish said: "I think the Whips Office will do a thorough investigation and we will wait and see that result and from that the decision will have to be made on what action is taken."

He was also asked whether the story added to an overall impression of a Conservative party - and government - that had a 'cultural problem'.

"I think, when you've got some 650 members of parliament in what is a pretty intense area, you are going to get people who step over the line," Mr Parish responded.

"I don't think there is a huge culture here, but it does have to be dealt with and dealt with seriously, and I think that's what the whips will do."

After being named in media reports as the MP at the centre of the scandal, Mr Parish said:

In a statement on his website, Mr Parish said: "Following recent allegations regarding an MP’s use of their mobile phone in Parliament, I have referred myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons.

"I will be cooperating fully with any investigation, and whilst it is ongoing I will continue to perform my duties as MP for Tiverton and Honiton.

"I will not be making further comments at this stage."