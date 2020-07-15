Advanced search

Honiton MP wants more flexibility with immigration

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 July 2020

Neil Parish. Ref mhh 48 19TI 0358. Picture: Terry Ife

Neil Parish. Ref mhh 48 19TI 0358. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The MP for Honiton and Tiverton has said he hopes there will be more ‘flexibility’ with immigration after Brexit so that agriculture and food processing can keep functioning.

Speaking to the Herald, Neil Parish said: “When you have workers for both agriculture and food processing, there is a need for those workers to come in so while they are not on a priority list, they should be on a list of workers that are necessary to come in the country.

“If we are going to produce more healthy food then we do need the workers to process and pick that food.”

Mr Parish also discussed the impact Covid-19 could have on jobs. He said: “Unfortunately in the retail sector and many others, there will be significant job losses.

“In some respects, I’m worried that we have got to have enough labour to get our food out there but likewise I think there probably is a pool of home-grown labour there that we haven’t had before.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Honiton high street cordoned off after device handed in to police station

Honiton high street. Ref mhh 37-16AW 5725. Picture: Alex Walton.

‘Dangerous’ Axminster road could have its speed limit halved

A 'dangerous' road in Axminster could see its speed limit reduced. Picture: Google Maps

New farm shop and café to open in place of kitchen garden school near Honiton

The Helliwells at Heron Farm. Picture: Heron Farm

Honiton Town Council elects new deputy mayor while mayor confirmed until 2021

Carol Gilson.

Honiton MP: We are trying to help those that fall outside of government schemes

MP Neil Parish visiting Honiton Street Market. Picture: Sam Cooper

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton high street cordoned off after device handed in to police station

Honiton high street. Ref mhh 37-16AW 5725. Picture: Alex Walton.

‘Dangerous’ Axminster road could have its speed limit halved

A 'dangerous' road in Axminster could see its speed limit reduced. Picture: Google Maps

New farm shop and café to open in place of kitchen garden school near Honiton

The Helliwells at Heron Farm. Picture: Heron Farm

Honiton Town Council elects new deputy mayor while mayor confirmed until 2021

Carol Gilson.

Honiton MP: We are trying to help those that fall outside of government schemes

MP Neil Parish visiting Honiton Street Market. Picture: Sam Cooper

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton MP wants more flexibility with immigration

Neil Parish. Ref mhh 48 19TI 0358. Picture: Terry Ife

Security guards to patrol Lyme Regis gardens and seafront

Lyme Regis seafront. Picture Chris Carson

New farm shop opens on the edge of Honiton

The manager Joanna and the rest of the team ahead of the store's opening. Picture: Combe Farm Shop

First virtual summer show hailed a ‘success’

Three different veg by Rosemary Bowler. Picture: The Uplyme & Lyme Regis Horticultural Society

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Arsenal manager George Graham celebrates with the European Cup Winner's Cup