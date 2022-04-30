'Porngate' MP Neil Parish set to resign 'in hours': Reports
- Credit: Archant
Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish is expected to resign 'in hours', after he was accused of watching pornography in the House of Commons.
The Conservative was facing an enormous backlash after he was revealed as the MP accused of watching the video on his mobile phone, in clear view of several female colleagues.
It is understood fellow Conservatives are pressuring Mr Parish to step down, calling his position 'untenable'.
An investigation by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) was launched after the allegations surfaced during a meeting of Tory MPs on Tuesday.
On Friday, Mr Parish said he would not stand down, saying he would continue his duties while the investigation was carried out.
READ MORE: MP has Tory whip withdrawn over porn allegations
READ MORE: Neil Parish spoke on porn scandal on TV days before being named
"Following recent allegations regarding an MP’s use of their mobile phone in Parliament, I have referred myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons," he said.
"I will be cooperating fully with any investigation, and whilst it is ongoing I will continue to perform my duties as MP for Tiverton and Honiton.
"I will not be making further comments at this stage."
Most Read
- 1 New 'shot blasting site' at Colyton approved
- 2 Fire destroys garden structures in Seaton
- 3 Neil Parish spoke about Porngate scandal on TV - days before having whip withdrawn
- 4 Honiton MP has Tory whip suspended over porn watching in Commons claims
- 5 Now you can fly to the US and Canada from Exeter Airport
- 6 Recruitment drive for Honiton Air Cadets
- 7 Council takes action on dog fouling and out of control pets
- 8 Honiton man's historic railway photos to go under the hammer
- 9 Axminster business driving medical supplies to Ukraine
- 10 Porngate MP Neil Parish resigns after watching videos in Commons
It is understood Mr Parish claimed he viewed the video 'by accident'.
But after facing criticism from Conservative colleagues, it appears he has now decided to resign.
The reaction of the Conservatives is in direct contrast to that following the issuing of Fixed Penalty Notices to both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, who remain in their jobs and are not expected to resign.