'Porngate' MP Neil Parish set to resign 'in hours': Reports

Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish is expected to resign 'in hours', after he was accused of watching pornography in the House of Commons.

The Conservative was facing an enormous backlash after he was revealed as the MP accused of watching the video on his mobile phone, in clear view of several female colleagues.

It is understood fellow Conservatives are pressuring Mr Parish to step down, calling his position 'untenable'.

An investigation by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) was launched after the allegations surfaced during a meeting of Tory MPs on Tuesday.

On Friday, Mr Parish said he would not stand down, saying he would continue his duties while the investigation was carried out.

READ MORE: MP has Tory whip withdrawn over porn allegations

READ MORE: Neil Parish spoke on porn scandal on TV days before being named

"Following recent allegations regarding an MP’s use of their mobile phone in Parliament, I have referred myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons," he said.

"I will be cooperating fully with any investigation, and whilst it is ongoing I will continue to perform my duties as MP for Tiverton and Honiton.

"I will not be making further comments at this stage."

It is understood Mr Parish claimed he viewed the video 'by accident'.

But after facing criticism from Conservative colleagues, it appears he has now decided to resign.

The reaction of the Conservatives is in direct contrast to that following the issuing of Fixed Penalty Notices to both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, who remain in their jobs and are not expected to resign.

