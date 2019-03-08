MP Neil Parish backs Michael Gove for leader

Neil Parish MP. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Tiverton and Honiton MP says Michael Gove will safeguard westcountry farmers after Brexit

Neil Parish, MP for Tiverton and Honiton, is backing Michael Gove to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister.

A Devon farmer, he has praised Mr Gove's commitment to ensure that British agriculture thrives after Brexit.

As the chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Select Committee, charged with scrutiny of Defra - the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs - Mr Parish says he has seen Mr Gove's hard work, as he prepares his department for one of the biggest challenges it has ever faced - leaving the EU.

Mr Parish has been paying particular attention to the bills which Michael Gove has overseen, including the Agriculture Bill, to make sure farmers can thrive after Brexit, the Fisheries Bill, to take back control of our waters and the Environment Bill, to make sure the planet is healthier and more prosperous for the next generation.

Mr Parish, whose constituency includes Axminster and Seaton, told The Midweek Herald this week: "Michael Gove has been a stand out communicator when he has appeared in front of the Select Committee - and his eye for detail means I am confident Defra is in a strong position as we leave the EU.

"Furthermore, he has demonstrated time and again that he truly understands the needs of our farmers.

"He wants to see a productive and prosperous farming industry in this country, and he has seized the opportunities brought about by Brexit to try to make this happen.

"Michael is ready to lead and I am pleased to back him to be our next Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party."