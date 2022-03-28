New defibrillator fitted in Seaton shop

A new community defibrillator has been fitted in Seaton.

The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is outside the Spar shop on Heathfield Road in Seaton. It's the second to be fitted in the town, there is currently one already outside Pebbles Cafe.

AEDs are used to revive someone from sudden cardiac arrest. This is when a disruption in the heart's electrical activity causes a dangerously fast heartbeat (ventricular tachycardia) or a fast and irregular heartbeat (ventricular fibrillation). If you're having one of these irregular heart rhythms, your heart doesn't pump effectively and may even stop.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after cardiac arrest can keep blood flowing to your heart and brain for a time. But often only defibrillation can restore the heart's normal rhythm. Together these treatments can improve your chances of survival.

The box is open to anyone in Seaton. In an emergency call, 999 and the operator can point you to the nearest AED and the access code.

Left to right: Ollie Tyne, from Tyne Electrical, fitted the box and Rose Bunce donator of the AED. - Credit: Rose Bunce.

Rose Bunce, who donated the AED said: "Thank you to Ollie Tyne, from Tyne Electrical in Seaton for giving his time up to fit the AED, and thank you to Spar for letting us set up the defibrillator outside their store. These machines are really easy to use in an emergency and are really important when keeping someone alive while waiting for an ambulance to arrive during a cardiac arrest."

"The box is for everyone to use, and as tourist season approaches, more people will be visiting Seaton, and you just don't know when you might need one."



