New exhibition for emerging and established artists coming to THG

A new exhibition for Devon artists is coming to Thelma Hulbert Gallery this May.

From May 28 to July 23, the gallery will host the 'FRESH Devon Artists Network' which showcases the work of emerging and established artists in Devon.

Throughout the exhibition, there will be a programme of workshops for community groups and families led by members of Devon Artist Network, who will also be holding artist demonstrations at the opening event on 28 May.

The exhibition features a collection of works including painting, sculpture, pottery, glasswork, textile and mark making from artists around the county.

Karen Nicholls' is an embroidered appliqué is inspired by photographs of her whippets. Based in Tavistock, she makes framed freehand machine-embroidered and appliqued original pieces depicting animals, birds and foliage. Karen says: " I love to sew the quirky, beautiful, magical, humorous or touching characters from her photographs and sketches, combining the images with the texture and warmth of fabric and the stitched line."

Martin Staniforth is a sculptor based in the village of Awliscombe. His practice focuses on emergence, regeneration and natural progression, drawing influences from nature. His work experiments with forms falling and rising: pieces from the burnt-out Royal Clarence Hotel, Exeter; microscopic creatures and the human form. He is intrigued by ‘vulnerability’, and how this is masked with statements of certainty and how we express this in the masculine and the feminine.

Nicky Thompson is a Wet Plate photographer, who uses old photography techniques. In the exhibition is an example of an ongoing project of Wild Swimmers taken on a glass plate using wet collodion, a Victorian photographic process.

Philippa de Burlet creates thrown, hand-painted porcelain from her studio in Chagford. Her collection in the exhibition includes candlesticks and bowls that are painted with a blue/grey underglaze.

Sara Evans' work develops from a variety of sources and engagements with contemporary life. Human psychology, environmental issues, and gender roles in her pottery.

Ella Slade's landscape paintings capture the rugged scenery of Devon and Cornwall. Every day she works in the open air and from her beachside studio in Exmouth.

Gillian Taylor is a paper artist. She has created collections of tiny envelopes using original love letters written during World War Two. Her paper flowers are made from letters and old books with delicate gold paper stamens

Ruth Smith is an emerging artist, who has been inspired by local produce during the pandemic. With neighbours dropping round eggs and sharing plants for allotments, she began to think about how local produce brings the community together, and how disconnected we are from the people and processes behind many items sold in supermarkets. Ruth explained,

"Since the lockdowns, I have been really conscious about how local produce creates connections between people and the land. As it's all fresh veg, grown here in Devon, I thought it would fit perfectly with this celebration of all things wonderfully fresh and inspiring about Devon.”

Throughout the exhibition, there will be a programme of workshops for community groups and families led by members of Devon Artist Network, who will also be holding artist demonstrations at the opening event on 28 May.



