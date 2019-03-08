Advanced search

Councillor funds helps purchase of two new vessels at Axe Yacht Club

PUBLISHED: 15:08 12 September 2019

A taster sailing session at Axe Yacht Club's open day. Picture AYC

A taster sailing session at Axe Yacht Club's open day. Picture AYC

Two new boats will be added to the ranks at Axe Yacht Club to help children as young as seven get to grips with sailing.

The entry-level vessels have been purchased with the help of Councillor Martin Shaw, who represents Seaton and Colyton at Devon County Council.

Cllr Shaw has used £750 from his locality budget to assist with the purchase of the two boats, which will be used throughout the sailing season to provide free taster sails for non-club members.

The use will provide them the opportunity to experience sailing.

A spokesman for Axe Yacht Club said: "These will be very stable that allow young children from seven to ten years old and those with additional needs access to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of this exciting outdoor sport on our beautiful coastline."

Axe Yacht Club has contributed towards the cost.

