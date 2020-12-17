New book about Honiton street names released by local author

Published: 8:00 AM December 17, 2020

If you've ever wondered what's in a Honiton street name, historian and writer Terry Darrant has the answer.

In The Honiton A to Z: A Street by Street History, Terry provides a fascinating guide to the reasons behind the names of Honiton’s roads, lanes, streets, and courts.

The front cover of The Honiton A to Z: A Street by Street History. - Credit: Terry Darrant



If you have ever wondered why Eureka Terrace is so called, or where Edward’s Passage used to be; if you have ever wondered who Haydons Park was named after, then this is the book for you. As Terry says: “Everybody has an address which is almost part of their identity.”

It all began when someone asked Terry how Cuckoo Down Lane got its name, and having never come across the answer before, he explained: “Being up for a challenge, I started looking into it and eventually after looking at some 18th century maps, I managed to solve the mystery.”

Everything grew from there, and it soon became his lockdown project.

In recent times, the local rules have been tightened on how streets can be named. Terry points out that it is now against the rules to name a road after anyone living or recently deceased.

Miller and Lilley yard, now Lilley Walk, opposite Honiton Station. - Credit: Allhallows Museum



This would immediately have disqualified Banfield Way, which is named after Harry Banfield who ran the Dolphin Hotel until his retirement in 1921.

Terry added: “Read this book to learn which street is built on land that was originally a field where a local company grazed their horses before the construction of their feed store and showroom on the site. And discover the original meaning of the name of Shipley Road.

“This book is a treasure trove of stories, little known facts and neglected pieces of local history, written by a researcher with an insatiable curiosity.”

With never before published photographs and newly-uncovered information, yoo can find out about Honiton’s past and people by reading this guide to the origins of the town’s interesting and unusual place names.

The book will initially be available from Leesons and The Little Shop of Seasons in Honiton, and from bookshops in Sidmouth, Ottery St Mary and Axminster, for £6.95. The book is also available from Amazon or eBay