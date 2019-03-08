Advanced search

Honiton transport charity has £10,000 to raise before it can place order for new six-seater bus

PUBLISHED: 14:15 11 November 2019

TRIP members Janine Stedman, Julie Tame, Sandra Fox, Sharon Thorne and Neil Hurlock with befriender Len Styles (front left). Ref mhh 42 19TI 2215. Picture: Terry Ife

A Honiton transport charity is £10,000 away from being able to complete the purchase of a six-seater bus.

TRIP, in New Street, has been fundraising for the new vehicle, which would replace an existing bus in its fleet.

The charity uses its buses to transport elderly and rurally-isolated people to key appointments with their GPs, shopping, and trips out.

Sharon Thorne, deputy manager of TRIP, said: "We are optimistic we can place the order by March 2020 if our fundraising efforts are successful."

One of the vehicles TRIP is looking to replace is a Renault bus which is more than 12 years old.

Mrs Thorne said the 'much-loved' eight seater is due for retirement.

She added: "Every day we go out to help someone get out of their house.

"It makes a big difference to their emotional and physical wellbeing and helps them live more independently for longer."

Call TRIP on 01404 46529.

