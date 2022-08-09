Fundraising plea for Honiton community hub

Honiton Community Spaces have launched a major campaign to raise £325,000 to revitalise the former youth club.

Volunteers have now issued a plea to residents to support their fundraising drive, to fix the building which has fallen into disrepair, by donating or hosting their own sponsored events.

The community hub is the home of numerous groups which focus on helping local residents on low incomes, supporting those with special needs and hosting mental health support groups. This includes the 729 club for teenagers and adults with additional needs and physical limitations, the Open Arms and Honiton Shedders who both give support and friendship to people enduring mental health issues, the youth club and mother and toddler support groups.

The money will provide upgrades like installing a new fire escape and disabled ramps, upgrading and insulating the roof, external walls and windows as well as upgrading the heating and lighting to reduce energy consumption.

Volunteers eventually hope to raise enough funds to refurbish the entire building, to include halls, meeting rooms, training rooms, gardens, a woodland area, a new café and kitchen – with training provisions and a space for ecological education and forest school facilities.

Councillor Dan Ledger, EDDC’s portfolio holder for sustainable homes and communities, said: “This building is hugely important and valuable to local residents and community groups. I would urge anyone who can donate or fundraise for this amazing asset for the Honiton community to do so.

“In 2015 when Devon County Council could no longer afford to keep the building going, and were closing all youth clubs, the Community Development Team drove forward the creation of the locally-run Honiton Youth Club and found a way to keep the building open for all the groups.

“EDDC's community development team has also supported a number of the users of the CUB with small grants through its Honiton ‘Dragons’ Den’ programme across the years.

"The community development team are also covering the £620 EDDC plan and inspection fees in recognition of the number of tenants that enjoy groups at the CUB.”

If you would like to donate please email honitoncub@gmail.com.