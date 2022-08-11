New cash grant to help families over summer

Families in Honiton who are struggling to afford food this summer holiday are being supported with a new cash grant.

Western Power Distribution has awarded grants of £30,000 from its Community Matters Fund to charities, local councils and community groups across Devon.

During the school holidays, there is always higher demand at food banks, often from families which rely on term-time free school meals. This has only been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the current recession hitting the UK.

Project Food has been awarded £2,500 to provide fruit and vegetable boxes and homemade meals to families.

Victoria Parry, from Project Food, said: “The grant from Western Power Distribution will make huge difference to the number of families that we can support.

"The cost-of-living crisis is disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable in society who we will be supporting through this grant.

"Project Food’s recipe boxes will help families living in food poverty to eat better, to learn to cook, and to do something fun together as a family, so they are healthier and more resilient for the future.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to Western Power Distribution for their much-needed support.”

Mid-Devon Mobility which has been awarded over £2,400 to provide hot meals and food boxes to the community to help families over the summer holidays.

Hayley Hillman from Mid Devon Mobility said: "The grant from Western Power Distribution will make a huge impact to reducing the food insecurity for families in our community over the 6-week holiday period.

"The Food 4 Families Project will provide and deliver regular free hot meals to children most in need, as well as offering ‘Food Boxes’ which will contain the ingredients, equipment and step-by-step recipe cards so families can cook together and eat what they have created.

"The project also aims to put the ‘Fun’ into food, providing free family fun sessions where children can learn through food prep activities and enjoy other fun activities.

"Without Western Power Distribution’s support, we would not be able to provide this much needed project, we are very grateful to them for their support."

For more information on the new grant scheme, visit www.westernpower.co.uk/community-matters-fund.