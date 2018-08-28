New CEO for East Devon end-of-life charity Hospiscare

An East Devon end-of-life charity has started 2019 with a new CEO at the helm.

Peter Brennan has taken on the role after former CEO Glynis Atherton retired at the end of last year.

Originally from Leicester, Peter’s career brought him to Devon in 2002, working as group managing director of the Vapormatic business in Exeter, a subsidiary of Deere and Company Inc.

During that time, Peter first became involved with Hospiscare - initially as a corporate supporter then individually joining in fundraising challenges like the Sahara and Icelandic Treks. Peter went on to build a strong personal connection with the charity volunteering as a Hospiscare Trustee for three years prior to becoming CEO this month.

He said: “I am genuinely excited to get started in this role. I feel very fortunate to have joined an organisation with such a highly skilled and dedicated team of staff, volunteers, trustees and partners.”