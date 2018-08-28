Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New CEO for East Devon end-of-life charity Hospiscare

PUBLISHED: 11:20 23 January 2019

New Hospiscare CEO Peter Brennan. Picture: Hospiscare

New Hospiscare CEO Peter Brennan. Picture: Hospiscare

Archant

An East Devon end-of-life charity has started 2019 with a new CEO at the helm.

Peter Brennan has taken on the role after former CEO Glynis Atherton retired at the end of last year.

Originally from Leicester, Peter’s career brought him to Devon in 2002, working as group managing director of the Vapormatic business in Exeter, a subsidiary of Deere and Company Inc.

During that time, Peter first became involved with Hospiscare - initially as a corporate supporter then individually joining in fundraising challenges like the Sahara and Icelandic Treks. Peter went on to build a strong personal connection with the charity volunteering as a Hospiscare Trustee for three years prior to becoming CEO this month.

He said: “I am genuinely excited to get started in this role. I feel very fortunate to have joined an organisation with such a highly skilled and dedicated team of staff, volunteers, trustees and partners.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

Police slow sign

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

The view today (January 22) from Sharpitor, Dartmoor. Picture: Paul McDonnell.

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer

First Oxford place for a Holyrood student

Lauren Winch. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Most Read

Dozens of redundancies as holiday park firm - with property in Honiton - goes into administration

Blossom Hill Park. Ref mhh 04 19TI 8643. Picture: Terry Ife

Road near Honiton closed after 40-ft lorry breaks down on humpback bridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow falls in Devon with more expected to come

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

#includeImage($article, 225)

First Oxford place for a Holyrood student

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton ladies ‘Shambles’ competition win for trio

Honiton Golf Club’s retiring lady captain, Liz Rogers (left) together with the new lady captain, Cherry Liell. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB

Honiton edged out in friendly against Isca

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Youthful Millwey Rise beaten – but there’s bags of hope for a bright future

Training for Chardstock First Aiders

Participants in the Chardstock First Aid training session. Picture Chardstock Parish Council

New CEO for East Devon end-of-life charity Hospiscare

New Hospiscare CEO Peter Brennan. Picture: Hospiscare
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists