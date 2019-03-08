New charges at The Beehive: How much will you have to pay to park?

Honiton Town Council has resolved to develop the car park in Dowell Street into a paying facility. Archant

Proposed new tariffs for a free car park in Honiton have been announced - with residents having to stump up £10 to park all day.

The charges will be imposed at The Beehive car park in Dowell Street, with the profits split evenly between the town and district council.

Honiton Town Council said the charges would help prevent and control the 'unauthorised parking' afflicting the car park, and help provide additional parking for local amenities.

The charging tariff will mirror Lace Walk Short Stay car park, which costs 50p per 30 minutes.

Charges apply between 8am and 6pm Monday to Saturday.

Coaches will be able to park for nothing.

East Devon District Council permits will not be valid — only permits issued by Honiton Town Council.

Documents giving more details are available for inspection during office hours at Reception, East Devon District Council, Blackdown House, Heathpark Industrial Estate, Honiton.

Anyone who wants to comment on the proposed charges can do so in writing,

This should be in writing (using the reference CAR.2-0072) no later than July 19, 2019 to 'Legal Services, EDDC, Blackdown House, Border Road, Heathpark Industrial Estate, Honiton EX14 1EJ'.