New chef running the kitchen at re-opened Dunkeswell Indian restaurant

Chef Genu Miah (right) with Raju Dev at Viceroy Tawa in Dunkeswell. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

A new chef has taken the helm at a newly-reopened restaurant in Dunkeswell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Viceroy Tawa opened in the middle of January after new owners bought the business in November last year.

Ten jobs have been created through the venture, with some roles still to be filled.

Genu Miah, who has 33 years' cooking experience, has moved from Birmingham to Devon to run the kitchen.

The Bangladesh-born chef said: 'I have served all of the city - now I want to serve the other people to give them the taste of the 'curry land'.

'I hope to help the community discover the beauty of curry.

'This will give the community a taste of India on their doorstep.'

Since purchasing the resturant, the building have been refurbished and a new kitchen and tables and chairs have been fitted.

The name 'Tawa' derives from the cooking pan in which the food is made.

For more information visit www.viceroytawa.co.uk