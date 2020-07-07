Advanced search

Oh-no, oh-no! Colyton town crier’s debut proclamation delayed

PUBLISHED: 08:45 08 July 2020

Colyton's new Town Crier Brian Norris. Picture Colyton Feoffees

Archant

d

Colyton’s new Town Crier, Brian Norris is still waiting to make his first public proclamation.

Since taking on the role several months ago he has been unable to carry out any official duties because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Colyton Chamber of Feoffees appointed Mr Norris, 72, to replace Derek Wenn, who hung up his bell after 15 years of service to the community in 2018.

Mr Norris is a social entrepreneur using archive film-based reminiscence resources and services including the Tea and Memory Groups in Colyton and elsewhere.

He told the Herald he was looking forward to donning his colourful robes and ringing the bell in the not-too-distant future, when community activities resume.

Writing in the community newsletter a spokesperson for Colyton Council said: “Good luck, Brian, and here’s hoping it won’t be long before we see and hear you on our streets.”

Visit Mr Norris’ Living Memories website at: https://www.living-memories.net/

