Advanced search

Former PA to Deep Purple's lead singer is Cranbrook's new community development worker

PUBLISHED: 14:20 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 03 December 2019

New community development worker Aynsley Jones. Picture: Contributed

New community development worker Aynsley Jones. Picture: Contributed

Archant

A former personal assistant to the lead singer of Deep Purple has taken the job of community development worker in Cranbrook.

As well as assisting Ian Gillan for a year in 2007, Aynsley Jones has worked in Ethiopia and China, run a school in Italy and - more recently - co-managed the Axminster Health and Well-being Centre.

In her new role, she said she wants to help make Cranbrook 'a healthy, happy, safe and vibrant town, while contributing to the residents' health and well-being'.

"I will use the town's assets to improve the quality of community life, and assist the town council and partner organisations to work together for the benefit of the local population," she said.

"As part of this vision I would like everyone in Cranbrook to feel they are part of a vibrant and prosperous community, regardless of their background.

"In this role, I will be facing many positive challenges, which add to the diversity of a community."

The provision of youth facilities in Cranbrook, including the long-awaited skate park, has proved difficult over the last few years.

While Cranbrook Town Council has been keen to move the project forward, the district council has been reluctant to decide on a location 'in isolation', before the locations had been decided for other developments and facilities which could be affected by the skate park.

But Mrs Jones is determined to find solutions.

She said: "As many of us know, the delivery of additional community facilities is just one of the challenges we are confronting, but this doesn't mean we cannot find other ways to deliver activities.

"I am also really looking forward to working with the Cranbrook youth to discover ways in which they can grow safely, actively listening to parents, increasing social groups, accessing funding for under-represented sectors of the community and most importantly having a lot of fun along the way."

Cranbrook residents had the chance to meet Mrs Jones and chat informally about local issues at a community walk on Monday, November 25.

Afterwards she said the event had been a success.

"The community walk was well attended, and all residents were keen to tell us their views about living in Cranbrook," she said.

"All were happy to be living in such a beautiful area. Most of the talks were based on future groups, community development and how residents could become more involved. It was such a success that we will be holding a once a month walk and talk for residents."

The walk was also attended by country park ranger Alice Lloyd, who said: "It was a really lovely evening. There were around 10-12 people who showed up across a range of ages. There were lots of positive vibes and it was great to have a chance to chat with some of the people of Cranbrook about their views."

Local residents can also meet Aynsley at the Christmas lights switch-on on Friday, December 6, at 7.30pm, or email her at cdw@cranbrooktowncouncil.gov.uk to raise any local issues.

She will also be launching a questionnaire on health and wellbeing in early December; it will be available on the town council's website and Facebook page.

Most Read

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Santa’s coming to Axminster

Santa aboard his float in Axminster. Picture Axminster Lions

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Santa’s coming to Axminster

Santa aboard his float in Axminster. Picture Axminster Lions

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Ottery St Mary Under-14s exit cup after rare defeat

Seb Copp in action for Ottery U14s during their cup meeting with Exeter Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Honiton U8s enjoy their morning of action with Taunton

Action from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Taunton. Picture: HONITON RFC

Cave stars as Honiton overcome more injury woes to defeat Wiveliscombe

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton bowl to thrilling victory over Mid Devon

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

AVRs enjoy the Flying Fox meeting

The AVR members who took part in the Run from the Romans III event. Picture AVR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists