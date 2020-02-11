Advanced search

Honiton shopkeeper co-opted on to the town council

PUBLISHED: 15:23 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 11 February 2020

Luke Dolby has been co-opted onto Honiton Town Council. Picture: Callum Lawton

Luke Dolby has been co-opted onto Honiton Town Council. Picture: Callum Lawton

Archant

A new councillors has joined the ranks at Honiton.

Luke Dolby, grandson of current town councillor Carol Gilson, beat two others to the co-option on Monday's meeting (February 11).

Mr Dolby, who runs The Tech Shop in Honiton, said he wanted to make the council, and its members, more recognised and approachable.

He said before attending the meeting, he did not know who any of the current serving councillors were.

Mr Dolby also outlined his aspirations to make Honiton's community 'bigger and better', adding: "I want to make people want to come here and visit instead of the other bigger town."

The other two candidates for co-option were Stephen Keene, who has been heavily involved with the air cadets and other community groups and events in Honiton, and Andy Wilkins, who currently serves on Gittisham Parish Council.

They were both thanked and encouraged to re-apply.

Most Read

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Authorities urged to back Axminster Carpets rescue plan

Josh Dutfield and his late father Simon pictured in front of a portrait of the late Harry Dutfield who founded the Axminster Carpets factory.

Modest rise in Axminster precept

Mayor Anni Young outside Axminster Guildhall which is to undergo major refurbishment. Picture Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Authorities urged to back Axminster Carpets rescue plan

Josh Dutfield and his late father Simon pictured in front of a portrait of the late Harry Dutfield who founded the Axminster Carpets factory.

Modest rise in Axminster precept

Mayor Anni Young outside Axminster Guildhall which is to undergo major refurbishment. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Rare weekend for SOHC as all sides avoid defeat

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley

Authorities urged to back Axminster Carpets rescue plan

Josh Dutfield and his late father Simon pictured in front of a portrait of the late Harry Dutfield who founded the Axminster Carpets factory.

Honiton shopkeeper co-opted on to the town council

Luke Dolby has been co-opted onto Honiton Town Council. Picture: Callum Lawton

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth councillor joins Independent East Devon Alliance

Paul Millar has become an EDA councillor. Picture: Paul Millar/Archant
Drive 24