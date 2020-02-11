Honiton shopkeeper co-opted on to the town council

Luke Dolby has been co-opted onto Honiton Town Council. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

A new councillors has joined the ranks at Honiton.

Luke Dolby, grandson of current town councillor Carol Gilson, beat two others to the co-option on Monday's meeting (February 11).

Mr Dolby, who runs The Tech Shop in Honiton, said he wanted to make the council, and its members, more recognised and approachable.

He said before attending the meeting, he did not know who any of the current serving councillors were.

Mr Dolby also outlined his aspirations to make Honiton's community 'bigger and better', adding: "I want to make people want to come here and visit instead of the other bigger town."

The other two candidates for co-option were Stephen Keene, who has been heavily involved with the air cadets and other community groups and events in Honiton, and Andy Wilkins, who currently serves on Gittisham Parish Council.

They were both thanked and encouraged to re-apply.