New Cranbrook Slimming World consultant shares story

Mandy Parker, who runs the Friday Slimming World group at the Younghayes Centre. Picture: Mandy Parker. Archant

Cranbrook's new Slimming World consultant has shared her weight loss journey.

Mandy Parker, who runs the Friday group at the Younghayes Centre, has lost around three stone and hopes to reach target in time for a very special silver wedding anniversary holiday in the Maldives next year.

Mandy has now spoken about her journey and how taking off her all important trio of engagement, wedding and eternity rings prompted her to begin the lifestyle change.

Mandy said: "I've always been a magpie and love sparkly things so I was absolutely distraught when I had to take my rings off.

"Despite my tears, I knew if I didn't then it wouldn't be long before they would need to be cut off.

"Over a number of years - through a pregnancy, living and working abroad for a while and a career that meant a lot of business dinners, conferences and eating out, my weight had slowly crept up until I was nearly four stone overweight.

"With both a slipped disc in my neck and a knee injury I was in pretty bad physical shape.

"Life was grinding to a halt and I felt exhausted, unattractive and depressed after 10 years of yo-yo dieting had not gained me the healthy, slim body I so craved. My rings were the final straw."

Mandy said she decided to give Slimming World a go after a friend's recommendation.

She added she loved to cook and loved food so was scared she would be banned from eating all her favourite meals.

She said: "I couldn't have been more wrong."

Slimming World's food optimising plan allowed her and her family to enjoy fry ups, curry, pasta, even steak and chips with just a few healthy changes and swaps.

"I eat more now than I ever have and don't ever go hungry... In my first week alone I lost 9lbs," Mandy said.

"I can even run up the stairs now without my knee giving way and I'm back in my high heels. And the icing on the low-syn cake is my rings are back on and there they'll stay.

"I have so much faith in food optimising and Slimming World that I'm now training to be a consultant and can't wait to help our group members achieve their targets and a healthier, happier, lifestyle for themselves and their families."

Call Mandy on 07521 902965 for more details.