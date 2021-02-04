New custom trike is 'dream come true' for Seaton youngster

Published: 11:00 AM February 4, 2021

Little Jaydi has been wrapping up warm and making the most of her new adapted trike - Credit: Lisa Hawker

A young girl from Seaton, who suffers from a rare form of dwarfism, is enjoying a new custom-made trike after the community came together to raise funds to help her.

Seven-year-old Jaydi Rose Hawker, whose body size resembles that of a four-year-old’s, has ligase IV microcephalic primordial dwarfism - a condition which affects her growth. Jaydi is around 3ft in height and is not expected to grow much taller.

Despite her petite size, Jaydi, who is sight impaired, has hearing issues and hip dysplasia, has been determined not to resort to sitting in a buggy and her dream of owning a comfortable, secure specialised trike to call her own has now come true.

Jaydi, who has ‘a real zest for life’, has been lighting up the faces of everyone she passes in Seaton on her new adapted trike.

Her mum, Lisa, says: “She was a bit apprehensive about going out in the cold weather at first but as Jaydi loves music, we attached a Bluetooth speaker and a balloon to it, so now it’s like a carnival float!”

The young girl’s dreams of owning her own trike, which she can enjoy while being securely fastened into, were fulfilled thanks to Children Today and the generosity of online donations as part of a local appeal. The fundraising target for her trike was reached in less than 24 hours.

Before the new trike the family owned a plastic toddler’s bike, which Jaydi loved, but could not ride without her mum holding on to her constantly which was dangerous.

Lisa said when the pair saw other children riding around on bikes and scooters, Jaydi would often look at them and wish she could do the same.

Speaking at the end of last year, Lisa said: “There’s a walkway near our house, through wetlands and she loves it down there. She sees other children on bikes and has started to show an interest in what they’re doing. She looks at them like ‘ah, that looks fun!’ and ‘why can’t I do that too?’

“I think the trike will give her some more independence and she will get to have those experiences which other children may take for granted.”

The children’s charity Children Today awarded the family a £1,000 grant to go towards the cost of the equipment. The remaining £491 needed for the life-changing trike was raised online by the local community.

The equipment will not only mean Jaydi can relax and enjoy herself but Lisa will also be reassured that her little girl is safe and enjoying her trike, hazard-free.

Her hip dysplasia means Jaydi runs instead of walking and due to her limited eyesight, she is prone to falling into things. Lisa said: “She’s so active - so the trike will help get rid of some of that physical energy and will hopefully build up the muscles in her legs too, which will be amazing.”