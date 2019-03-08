New date announced for postponed triathlon in Honiton

The 2016 Honiton Triathlon was held frOM the Allhallows field on Sunday which in turn raised funds for the town's rugby club. Ref mhsp 27-16SH 1178. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

A new date has been announced for a Honiton triathlon which was previously postponed.

Organisers Pure Endurance has announced Honiton Triathlon will be held on Sunday, October 6.

In a statement, the firm said: "Thanks for all your patience and understanding, we have been working hard with all our partners to get another date in the diary.

"We totally understand that some competitors will not be able to make the new date so please email us ASAP.

"Due to the circumstances we will refund your entry fee to those competitors that can't make the new date."

The triathlon was cancelled following the arrival of travellers in Honiton.

A small fleet of caravans parked up on Allhallows Field earlier this month, forcing organisers to postpone the triathlon.

The run was supposed to be held on Sunday, July 7.

Organisers said the decision was a 'difficult' one to make.