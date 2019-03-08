Advanced search

New details for 150-home development in Honiton revealed in fresh application

PUBLISHED: 11:13 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 08 April 2019

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

BrianAJackson

The details of a sprawling housing estate in Honiton have been revealed in freshly-submitted plans.

A reserved matters application for the construction of 150 homes on brownfield land at Ottery Moor Lane has been lodged with East Devon District Council.

The site is made up of two parcels of land, one 6.9 acres and the other 2.8 acres. Both are part of Honiton Business Park.

Applicant Taylor Wimpey was granted outline permission for the development in 2016.

The application proposes the build of four one-bed flats, 14 two-bed flats, 17 two-bed houses, 65 three-bed houses and 50 four-bed houses.

Twenty-six of the 150 dwellings proposed will be affordable, the developer said.

The new development will provide 340 car parking spaces, including visitors parking.

An electric vehicle charing point and car club parking provision is sited on the northen parcel of the estate.

