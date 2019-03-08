New details for 150-home development in Honiton revealed in fresh application

Housing. Picture: Getty Images BrianAJackson

The details of a sprawling housing estate in Honiton have been revealed in freshly-submitted plans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A reserved matters application for the construction of 150 homes on brownfield land at Ottery Moor Lane has been lodged with East Devon District Council.

The site is made up of two parcels of land, one 6.9 acres and the other 2.8 acres. Both are part of Honiton Business Park.

Applicant Taylor Wimpey was granted outline permission for the development in 2016.

The application proposes the build of four one-bed flats, 14 two-bed flats, 17 two-bed houses, 65 three-bed houses and 50 four-bed houses.

Twenty-six of the 150 dwellings proposed will be affordable, the developer said.

The new development will provide 340 car parking spaces, including visitors parking.

An electric vehicle charing point and car club parking provision is sited on the northen parcel of the estate.